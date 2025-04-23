Open Menu

Spain's Royals To Attend Pope Francis Funeral: Palace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain will join world leaders attending Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican on Saturday, the royal palace told AFP.

Addressing a Madrid reception on Tuesday, Felipe said the 88-year-old Argentine pontiff transcended the Catholic Church to become "an enormous ethical beacon of our world, of our time".

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will not accompany them, Justice Minister Felix Bolanos told reporters after signing a book of condolence for Francis in Madrid.

The Spanish delegation headed by the royals "will be made up of first deputy prime minister Maria Jesus Montero, second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz, the leader of the opposition Alberto Nunez Feijoo, and myself", said Bolanos.

Recent Stories

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

41 minutes ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

42 minutes ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

49 minutes ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

49 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

49 minutes ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

46 minutes ago
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

49 minutes ago
 All out efforts being made to strengthen democrati ..

All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..

50 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street cri ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect

50 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..

50 minutes ago
 Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

50 minutes ago
 ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential ..

ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential collaboration with AJK Govt

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World