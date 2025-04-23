(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain will join world leaders attending Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican on Saturday, the royal palace told AFP.

Addressing a Madrid reception on Tuesday, Felipe said the 88-year-old Argentine pontiff transcended the Catholic Church to become "an enormous ethical beacon of our world, of our time".

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will not accompany them, Justice Minister Felix Bolanos told reporters after signing a book of condolence for Francis in Madrid.

The Spanish delegation headed by the royals "will be made up of first deputy prime minister Maria Jesus Montero, second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz, the leader of the opposition Alberto Nunez Feijoo, and myself", said Bolanos.