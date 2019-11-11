UrduPoint.com
Spain's Ruling PSOE Leading Elections, Secures 124 Seats In Lower House After 53% Counted

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Spain's ruling Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) is leading in Sunday's parliamentary elections, securing 124 seats in the 350-member lower house, results showed with 53 percent of the votes counted.

According to preliminary results, 29 percent of voters supported PSOE, followed by the conservative People's Party, which received 20.4 percent of votes so far, securing 85 seats in the lower house.

The populist VOC party has secured 50 seats with 14 percent of the votes. Left-wing Unidas Podemos has received 35 seats, centrist Ciudadanos have secured 10 seats.

