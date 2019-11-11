MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Spain's ruling Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) is leading in the country's general elections, securing 120 seats in the 350-member lower house, results showed with 95 percent of the votes counted.

According to preliminary results, 28 percent of voters supported the ruling party, while the conservative People's Party, which received 21 percent of votes, secured 88 seats in the house.

Far-right Vox secured 52 seats in the house, receiving 15 percent of the votes.

Centrist Ciudadanos received only 10 seats in the house, a significant decrease from its previously held 57 seats.

Left-wing Unidas Podemos has secured 35 seats with 12 percent of the votes.