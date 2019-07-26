(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), who lost his bid to be confirmed as a prime minister by lawmakers, pledged to continue his talks with other parties in order to avoid snap elections.

During the second vote on Thursday, the lower house of the Spanish parliament refused to accept Sanchez as the prime minister in a 124-155 vote with 67 abstentions. Now, King Felipe VI will have engage in talks with all political forces who have two months to choose a new leader or else the country will face its fourth national election in five years.

"My responsibility is to try and form a government. The responsibility of all the parties is to create the possibility for this government to be approved. I will talk to everyone in order to avoid new elections," Sanchez said in an interview with the Telecinco broadcaster late on Thursday.

Sanchez added he did not give up, inviting the People's Party, Citizens and Podemos to "unblock the situation."

The lower house election on Sanchez' premiership followed the failure between the PSOE and the left-wing Unidas Podemos alliance to form a coalition government.

In the interview on Thursday, Sanchez once again accused Pablo Iglesias, the leader of Unidas Podemos, of failing to capture the "historic opportunity" to form a left-wing government for the first time since dictatorship was abandoned in Spain.

Moreover, Sanchez insisted that PSOE made a "respectful and generous offer [to Unidas Podemos] but it did not work."