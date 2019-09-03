MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Acting Prime Minister of Spain and leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday presented his program with more than 300 policy proposals for potentially renewed premiership in a bid to convince the anti-austerity party, Unidas Podemos, to endorse him as the new prime minister, thus forming a new coalition government and avoiding a snap general election.

Sanchez's Socialists won the general election in April but fell short of an outright majority and turned to the Podemos for support. The leftist party insisted that they rule in a coalition, but the two parties failed to agree on the terms. As their talks became deadlocked, Sanchez said he would seek "new formulas" instead of pushing for a coalition government.

"These are 370 proposals within an open progressive program that includes measures and concrete steps that would positively affect the real lives of people. Whether it will become a reality depends solely on the accord with and endorsement by the other parties, especially the Unidas Podemos," Sanchez said when presenting his political program in Madrid.

His proposals tackle six issues: the need to create employment opportunities, strengthen the pension system, advance the country's technological capacity, fight climate change, achieve true gender equality, and broaden the autonomy of Spain's regions. Regarding the last point, Sanchez confirmed again his stance against the independence referendum in Catalonia, which was one of the chief disagreement items between his party and the Podemos.

"There are no conditions for us to become government partners, but we don't have to be at enmity and we can cooperate," Sanchez added.

He emphasized that the Podemos party members are welcome to serve in "government institutions" that are not directly dependent on the cabinet. Earlier, the Podemos insisted that they would only vote in favor of Sanchez in exchange for their party leader, Pablo Iglesias, obtaining a post in the new cabinet.

The Spanish Congress has until September 23 to confirm Sanchez as prime minister, otherwise the country will hold a snap general election on November 10.