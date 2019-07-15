UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Sanchez Says Talks On Forming Government With Podemos Failed

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:55 PM

Spain's Sanchez Says Talks on Forming Government With Podemos Failed

Spain's Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that talks with Podemos on forming a government supported by the Podemos party had failed

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Spain's Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that talks with Podemos on forming a government supported by the Podemos party had failed.

Sanchez's Socialists won April's election but fell short of an outright majority and turned to Podemos for support. The leftist party insisted that they rule in a coalition and called a party vote last week to gauge support for Sanchez's proposal.

"The poll has ended the talks because they [Podemos] will try to use it to justify their 'no' vote," Sanchez told the Cadena Ser radio, adding the Podemos vote was a "masquerade."

The Spanish parliament will vote next Tuesday on whether to back Sanchez as prime minister in what will be effectively a confidence vote. If he fails to gain an absolute majority, a second vote will be held in two days where he will need a simple majority to form a minority government.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Spain Turkish Lira April Government

Recent Stories

Meet Wahab – Milkman’s son and Madrassah stude ..

12 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Says Alarmed Over Decreasing Fu ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revenues to surge t ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Made No Decisions on Tax Exemptions ..

11 minutes ago

China appreciates Pakistan, other countries for sh ..

14 minutes ago

UK's new bank note to feature mathematician Turing ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.