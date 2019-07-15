Spain's Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that talks with Podemos on forming a government supported by the Podemos party had failed

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Spain's Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that talks with Podemos on forming a government supported by the Podemos party had failed.

Sanchez's Socialists won April's election but fell short of an outright majority and turned to Podemos for support. The leftist party insisted that they rule in a coalition and called a party vote last week to gauge support for Sanchez's proposal.

"The poll has ended the talks because they [Podemos] will try to use it to justify their 'no' vote," Sanchez told the Cadena Ser radio, adding the Podemos vote was a "masquerade."

The Spanish parliament will vote next Tuesday on whether to back Sanchez as prime minister in what will be effectively a confidence vote. If he fails to gain an absolute majority, a second vote will be held in two days where he will need a simple majority to form a minority government.