BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that he was planning to discuss the Ukraine conflict and the possibility of peace settlement in the country with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing from March 30-31.

"The visit of the Spanish government to China next week will be important ... Certainly, I think it is significant to learn first-hand his (Xi's) stance on the issue of peace in Ukraine," Sanchez said ahead of the European Commission meeting in Brussels.

The prime minister added that it would be the Ukrainians who should create conditions to start the peace process.

Sanchez said that Spain and China would celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations this year and that the sides would discuss the development of bilateral ties during his visit to China.

During the visit, Sanchez will have an opportunity to learn first-hand about Xi's plan on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and get information about Moscow's position on this issue, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported late Wednesday, adding that the prime minister is gradually tending toward peace negotiations.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," that underscores respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.