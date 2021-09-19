UrduPoint.com

Spain's Sanchez To Go To Canary Islands Instead Of New York Over Active Volcano - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:20 PM

Spain's Sanchez to Go to Canary Islands Instead of New York Over Active Volcano - Gov't

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has postponed his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York and will go to the Canary Islands instead in the wake of a volcano eruption on the island of La Palma, the Spanish government said.

"In light of the situation on La Palma island, the head of government has postponed the trip to New York that was scheduled for today and will go to the Canary Islands this evening to monitor the situation," the government said in a statement.

