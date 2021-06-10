Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with US President Joe Biden during the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said on Thursday

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with US President Joe Biden during the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said on Thursday.

"[The meeting] will be on Monday. We are adjusting, but as soon as the president arrives from Costa Rica, he will go straight to Brussels," Calvo told Television Espanola.

The lack of official contact between Sanchez and Biden since he took office has been in the spotlight in Spanish media in recent days. No telephone conversations took place, and the upcoming in-person meeting will be the two leaders' first.

"We value very much that the Biden administration has reassured the planet, that it has reassured international politics in a truly constructive way regardless the pandemic," Calvo said.

The US president arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday for an extended European visit. Over the next eight days, he will meet with G7, NATO, and EU counterparts in the UK and Belgium and have a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland on June 16.