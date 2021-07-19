UrduPoint.com
Spain's Sanchez To Set Off For Investment Trip To US This Week

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will head to the United States this week with a view to attracting investment and boosting economic cooperation, government sources told reporters.

His tour will start in New York on Wednesday, where Sanchez will meet with one of the richest men in the world, businessman and politician Michael Bloomberg; the CEO of investment management company BlackRock, Larry Fink; as well as representatives of JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and the Soros Foundation.

No meetings with Biden administration officials are scheduled.

On Thursday, the Spanish prime minister will be in Los Angeles to visit NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Universal Studios, hold talks with Netflix representatives, and speak at the University of California.

The following day will see him in Silicon Valley, where Sanchez will meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook, as well as executives from HP, Intel, PayPal, and Qualcomm.

The Spanish delegation will also include the minister of industry, trade and tourism and the representatives of five national companies.

