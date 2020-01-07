UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Sanchez Wins Parliament Vote To Return As PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

Spain's Sanchez wins parliament vote to return as PM

Spain's parliament on Tuesday confirmed Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez's reappointment as prime minister by a razor-thin margin, ending almost a year of political limbo for the eurozone's fourth-largest economy

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Spain's parliament on Tuesday confirmed Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez's reappointment as prime minister by a razor-thin margin, ending almost a year of political limbo for the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

Sanchez, who plans to form an unprecedented minority coalition governmentwith far-left party Podemos, got 167 votes in the 350-seat parliament, with 165votes against and 18 abstentions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Parliament

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Ambassador

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week signals new decade o ..

40 minutes ago

Over 30 ambulances in RHCs of Sindh dysfunctional: ..

17 seconds ago

Spanish Parliament Votes to Back Sanchez as Prime ..

18 seconds ago

SSP directs police officials to take strict action ..

20 seconds ago

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh chairs deans c ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.