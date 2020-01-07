Spain's Sanchez Wins Parliament Vote To Return As PM
Spain's parliament on Tuesday confirmed Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez's reappointment as prime minister by a razor-thin margin, ending almost a year of political limbo for the eurozone's fourth-largest economy
Sanchez, who plans to form an unprecedented minority coalition governmentwith far-left party Podemos, got 167 votes in the 350-seat parliament, with 165votes against and 18 abstentions.