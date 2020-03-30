UrduPoint.com
Spain's Senior Medical Official Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Spain's Senior Medical Official Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fernando Simon, the chief of Spain's Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, health official Maria Jose Sierra said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Fernando Simon, the chief of Spain's Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, health official Maria Jose Sierra said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sierra was speaking at a press conference on the COVID-19 situation instead of Simon.

"I am appearing here today because, as it has been reported already, Fernando Siman has tested positive for the coronavirus," she said, adding that he is feeling fine.

Currently, Spain is among the countries most affected by the coronavirus with the overall number of cases standing at 85,195 and the death toll at 7,340.

Simon has been one of Spain's key people involved in the fight against the infection.

