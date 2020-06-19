UrduPoint.com
Spain's 'Shadow Of The Wind' Author Carlos Ruiz Zafon Dead At 55

Fri 19th June 2020 | 03:57 PM

Spain's 'Shadow of the Wind' author Carlos Ruiz Zafon dead at 55

Leading Spanish author Carlos Ruiz Zafon, who scored an international hit with his Barcelona-based mystery "The Shadow of the Wind", died on Friday, his publishing house said

He was 55.

"Today Carlos Ruiz Zafon has died, one of the best contemporary novelists. We will remember you forever, Carlos!" Planeta publishing house wrote on Twitter.

He was 55.

"Today Carlos Ruiz Zafon has died, one of the best contemporary novelists. We will remember you forever, Carlos!" Planeta publishing house wrote on Twitter.

