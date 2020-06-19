(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Leading Spanish author Carlos Ruiz Zafon, who scored an international hit with his Barcelona-based mystery "The Shadow of the Wind", died on Friday, his publishing house said.

He was 55.

"Today Carlos Ruiz Zafon has died, one of the best contemporary novelists. We will remember you forever, Carlos!" Planeta publishing house wrote on Twitter.