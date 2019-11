(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and left-wing Podemos on Tuesday signed a preliminary agreement on a coalition government

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias signed the document.

The Socialists won 120 seats in the lower house of the country's 350-seat parliament in a recent election. Podemos has 35 seats.