MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Spain's Supreme Court has dismissed three lawsuits against the exhumation of former dictator Francisco Franco's remains, RTVE channel reported on Tuesday.

Franco, who ruled the country from 1939 until he died in 1975, was originally interred in a basilica in the Valley of the Fallen, alongside thousands of civil war victims.

The lawsuits have been filed by the Franco Foundation, the Benedictine monks who oversee the Valley of the Fallen basilica where the remains were previously located, and the Association for the Defense of the Valley of the Fallen.

The issue has been finally put to rest after the court dismissed the lawsuit against judge Pablo Lucas who confirmed the lawfulness of the exhumation last September. The Franco Foundation claims that Lucas could not be impartial in his judgment as he was a member of the panel that in 1991 approved current Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo as a professor on constitutional law in the University of Cordoba.

Franco's remains were reburied on October 24 at the Mingorrubio cemetery in Madrid's ward of El Pardo, the resting place of his wife.