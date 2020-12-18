MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Spanish Supreme Court on Friday rejected 50 claims against the government concerning the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court has received 20 claims and 30 complaints by different unions, associations, professional health organizations, security forces, relatives of coronavirus victims and the right-wing political party, VOX.

According to the Supreme Court, several complaints accuse the prime minister, his deputies and other ministers of committing crimes of homicide and injuries due to negligence in the handling of COVID-19, allegedly causing a large number of deaths.

However, cases concerning the deaths of elderly people in nursing homes due to the coronavirus disease will be sent to the courts of Madrid for further investigation of the facts.

The ordinary courts should detect if "these deaths were associated with political, administrative or management decisions and if they are subject to criminal reproach."

If the investigation detects that a certain cabinet member is involved in the deaths, the case can be transferred to the Supreme Court.