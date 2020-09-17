UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Supreme Court Reviews Case Of Catalan President's Disqualification

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

Spain's Supreme Court Reviews Case of Catalan President's Disqualification

The Spanish Supreme Court on Thursday is reviewing the cassation appeal of Catalan President Quim Torra against the verdict of the High Court of Justice of Catalonia, which had deprived him of the right to hold elective offic

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Spanish Supreme Court on Thursday is reviewing the cassation appeal of Catalan President Quim Torra against the verdict of the High Court of Justice of Catalonia, which had deprived him of the right to hold elective office.

In December 2019, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia convicted Torra for disobeying the Spanish central electoral commission's order to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during the election campaigns in the spring of 2019. The sentence prescribed his disqualification from holding elected public office, either at local, regional, national or European levels for 18 months. The Catalan leader, who had the right to appeal the decision, was also fined 30,000 Euros ($33,000).

Torra accused the court of bias, arguing that the trial was conducted with irregularities and in the interests of the Spanish government, and pledged to appeal the verdict with the Supreme Court of Spain.

If the Supreme Court does not support Torra's appeal, he can file another appeal with the Constitutional Court. If the verdict is not in his favor, the politician may turn to the European Court of Human Rights.

Moreover, if the Supreme Council confirms the previous verdict, Torra will have to leave his post, and the regional parliament must approve a new head of the Catalan government. If Catalan lawmakers fail to do this, the parliament will be dissolved and new elections will be held in the autonomous community.

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Parliament Spain May December 2019 Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

1 minute ago

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hus ..

1 minute ago

ANALYSIS: Israel Faces New Lockdown After Gov't Fa ..

4 minutes ago

President of Pakistan confers &#039;Hilal-e-Pakist ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Indian Prime Minister Confirm Readiness to ..

4 minutes ago

Some 220 Inmates in Northern Uganda Break Out of P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.