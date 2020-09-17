The Spanish Supreme Court on Thursday is reviewing the cassation appeal of Catalan President Quim Torra against the verdict of the High Court of Justice of Catalonia, which had deprived him of the right to hold elective offic

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Spanish Supreme Court on Thursday is reviewing the cassation appeal of Catalan President Quim Torra against the verdict of the High Court of Justice of Catalonia, which had deprived him of the right to hold elective office.

In December 2019, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia convicted Torra for disobeying the Spanish central electoral commission's order to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings during the election campaigns in the spring of 2019. The sentence prescribed his disqualification from holding elected public office, either at local, regional, national or European levels for 18 months. The Catalan leader, who had the right to appeal the decision, was also fined 30,000 Euros ($33,000).

Torra accused the court of bias, arguing that the trial was conducted with irregularities and in the interests of the Spanish government, and pledged to appeal the verdict with the Supreme Court of Spain.

If the Supreme Court does not support Torra's appeal, he can file another appeal with the Constitutional Court. If the verdict is not in his favor, the politician may turn to the European Court of Human Rights.

Moreover, if the Supreme Council confirms the previous verdict, Torra will have to leave his post, and the regional parliament must approve a new head of the Catalan government. If Catalan lawmakers fail to do this, the parliament will be dissolved and new elections will be held in the autonomous community.

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision in the coming weeks.