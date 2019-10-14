MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Spain's Supreme Court sentenced on Monday several Catalan independence supporters to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's 2017 unsanctioned independence referendum.

Former Catalan vice president and leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia party, Oriol Junqueras, was given the longest prison sentence.

"The Supreme Court has sentenced Oriol Junqueras to 13 years in prison and 13 years of absolute disqualification [from holding public office], the court said.

Other defendants included Raul Romeva, Jordi Turull and Dolors Bassa, who were sentenced to 12 years in prison and Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart who were sentenced to nine years.