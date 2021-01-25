UrduPoint.com
Spain's Top Diplomat Urges Russia To Release Those Detained At Pro-Navalny Protests

Mon 25th January 2021

Spain calls on Russia to release those detained during protests in support of opposition activist Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday, ahead of the European Union's talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Spain calls on Russia to release those detained during protests in support of opposition activist Alexey Navalny, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday, ahead of the European Union's talks.

The bloc's top diplomats are meeting in the Belgian capital on Monday to discuss their response to Navalny's arrest and weekend protests in his support in Russia.

"Spain wants to send a very clear message to Russia. We ask to respect human rights and freedoms and to release the detainees," Gonzalez said upon her arrival in Brussels.

Multiple unauthorized protests broke out across Russia on Saturday after Navalny called on his supporters to take to the streets. Both the interior ministry and the prosecutor general's office warned in advance that those participating in unsanctioned events would be liable to prosecution.

Navalny was detained on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated from his alleged poisoning, and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction.

