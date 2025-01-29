Spain's Top Prosecutor Denies Leaking Documents Against Opposition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Spain's top prosecutor on Wednesday denied leaking legal documents about the partner of the Madrid region's influential conservative leader, legal sources said, in a case embarrassing Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Alvaro Garcia Ortiz refused to answer anyone but his lawyer during a 90-minute testimony at the Supreme Court, the sources added, in an appearance without precedent in Spanish legal history.
The politicised case has pitted Ortiz, nominated by Sanchez's government in 2022, against the Madrid region's leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso and is one of several affairs undermining the minority leftist administration.
Spanish media published in March last year a draft agreement between the public prosecutor's office and the lawyer of businessman Alberto Gonzalez Amador, who is under investigation for alleged tax fraud.
Amador offered a deal to prosecutors in which he would admit the alleged offences in exchange for avoiding a trial, media reported based on the leak.
The Supreme Court began investigating Ortiz in October after a complaint by Amador, who saw the earnings of his health company soar during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The court ruled this month that preliminary findings provided a "base of evidence" to suspect Ortiz's involvement in the revelations.
Ortiz on Wednesday denied leaking information about Amador either directly or via his office. He said the documents were requested as part of standard legal procedures, according to legal sources.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
More Stories From World
-
Spain's top prosecutor denies leaking documents against opposition4 minutes ago
-
Owner Textor says Fonseca will be next Lyon coach4 minutes ago
-
Germany's far-right 'firewall' under strain as migration debate flares4 minutes ago
-
'Good news': Dutch chip giant ASML welcomes DeepSeek4 minutes ago
-
'Monte Cristo', 'Emilia Perez' front-runners at France's Cesar film awards14 minutes ago
-
M23 armed group 'will continue' beyond DR Congo city of Goma: Rwanda ambassador14 minutes ago
-
London's Heathrow: Europe's biggest airport24 minutes ago
-
Climate activists appeal long UK jail terms for 'peaceful protest'24 minutes ago
-
Europe torn between bigger airports and climate goals24 minutes ago
-
Jegou, Auradou on bench for France Six Nations opener34 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table44 minutes ago
-
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery1 hour ago