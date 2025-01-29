(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Spain's top prosecutor on Wednesday denied leaking legal documents about the partner of the Madrid region's influential conservative leader, legal sources said, in a case embarrassing Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Alvaro Garcia Ortiz refused to answer anyone but his lawyer during a 90-minute testimony at the Supreme Court, the sources added, in an appearance without precedent in Spanish legal history.

The politicised case has pitted Ortiz, nominated by Sanchez's government in 2022, against the Madrid region's leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso and is one of several affairs undermining the minority leftist administration.

Spanish media published in March last year a draft agreement between the public prosecutor's office and the lawyer of businessman Alberto Gonzalez Amador, who is under investigation for alleged tax fraud.

Amador offered a deal to prosecutors in which he would admit the alleged offences in exchange for avoiding a trial, media reported based on the leak.

The Supreme Court began investigating Ortiz in October after a complaint by Amador, who saw the earnings of his health company soar during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The court ruled this month that preliminary findings provided a "base of evidence" to suspect Ortiz's involvement in the revelations.

Ortiz on Wednesday denied leaking information about Amador either directly or via his office. He said the documents were requested as part of standard legal procedures, according to legal sources.