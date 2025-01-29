Spain's Top Prosecutor In Court In Leaks Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Spain's top prosecutor arrived at the Supreme Court on Wednesday to testify as a suspect in a legal leaks case, one of several affairs embarrassing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority leftist government.
Alvaro Garcia Ortiz is suspected of leaking secret legal documents about the partner of the Madrid region's influential conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso and his court appearance is unprecedented in Spanish legal history.
Ortiz quickly entered the Madrid court without responding to journalists gathered outside.
Spanish media published in March last year a draft agreement between the public prosecutor's office and the lawyer of businessman Alberto Gonzalez Amador, who is under investigation for alleged tax fraud.
Amador offered a deal to prosecutors in which he would admit the alleged offences in exchange for avoiding a trial, media reported based on the leak.
The Supreme Court began investigating Ortiz in October after a complaint by Amador, who saw the earnings of his health company soar during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The court ruled this month that preliminary findings provided a "base of evidence" to suspect Ortiz's involvement in the revelations.
Ortiz, nominated by Sanchez's government in 2022, has denied leaking information about Amador either directly or via his office.
The affair became politicised with Ayuso's conservative opposition Popular Party demanding Ortiz's resignation.
Ayuso, a darling of the Spanish right who frequently lambasts Sanchez, has denounced a "savage" campaign by the "powers of the state" and says allies of the premier organised the leak.
"This worries me greatly because this generates significant institutional damage," political scientist Pablo Simon told public broadcaster RTVE on Monday.
"The message being passed on to all citizens is a politicised law, a partial law. We only accept the law when it benefits us, we're against when it doesn't," added Simon, a professor at Madrid's Carlos III University.
Recent Stories
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups
More Stories From World
-
Spain's top prosecutor in court in leaks case7 minutes ago
-
Japan sees record number of young suicides37 minutes ago
-
Trump's health sec pick RFK Jr faces critical Senate hearing37 minutes ago
-
Dutch chip giant ASML reports 2024 net profit dip but solid orders1 hour ago
-
Hundreds of millions in Asia celebrate Year of the Snake1 hour ago
-
Israel has no right to shutter Palestinians aid agency, UNRWA: Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Australia says citizen reported killed after capture in Ukraine is alive2 hours ago
-
Mongolia to resume spring horse racing2 hours ago
-
New York landmarks shine red to celebrate Chinese New Year2 hours ago
-
KSrelief commemorates International Day of Education at Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp2 hours ago
-
KSrelief provides supplies to 255 people in Syria’s Al Rastan2 hours ago
-
Fifteenth Saudi relief plane departs for Syria with essential aid supplies2 hours ago