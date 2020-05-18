A further eight airports in Spain have been added to a list of transport hubs that will be able to accept commercial flights from abroad, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) A further eight airports in Spain have been added to a list of transport hubs that will be able to accept commercial flights from abroad, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said.

On Friday, the Spanish Transport Ministry announced that airports in Madrid, Barcelona, and Malaga, as well as the islands of Gran Canaria and Mallorca, would be the only designated entry points for international air travelers. Also, ports in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Tenerife, Valencia, and Vigo can accept international passengers.

"To meet the demand for flights, we are including the airports of Alicante, Valencia, Tenerife South, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Seville, Ibiza and Menorca as entry points with the capacity to attend to the international public health emergency," Abalos wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The original decree, which allowed entry into the five aforementioned airports and seven ports entered into force on Saturday and is valid until May 24, when the country's state of emergency is set to expire.

Upon arrival in Spain, all passengers must undergo a medical examination and temperature check, before spending two weeks in quarantine.

Entry from abroad is allowed to Spanish nationals and permanent residents, border workers, medical personnel, diplomats, those providing care to elderly persons, air and sea crews, and those who are traveling for business or emergency reasons.