UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Transport Minister Widens List Of Airports Able To Accept Int'l Commercial Flights

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Spain's Transport Minister Widens List of Airports Able to Accept Int'l Commercial Flights

A further eight airports in Spain have been added to a list of transport hubs that will be able to accept commercial flights from abroad, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) A further eight airports in Spain have been added to a list of transport hubs that will be able to accept commercial flights from abroad, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said.

On Friday, the Spanish Transport Ministry announced that airports in Madrid, Barcelona, and Malaga, as well as the islands of Gran Canaria and Mallorca, would be the only designated entry points for international air travelers. Also, ports in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Tenerife, Valencia, and Vigo can accept international passengers.

"To meet the demand for flights, we are including the airports of Alicante, Valencia, Tenerife South, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Seville, Ibiza and Menorca as entry points with the capacity to attend to the international public health emergency," Abalos wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The original decree, which allowed entry into the five aforementioned airports and seven ports entered into force on Saturday and is valid until May 24, when the country's state of emergency is set to expire.

Upon arrival in Spain, all passengers must undergo a medical examination and temperature check, before spending two weeks in quarantine.

Entry from abroad is allowed to Spanish nationals and permanent residents, border workers, medical personnel, diplomats, those providing care to elderly persons, air and sea crews, and those who are traveling for business or emergency reasons.

Related Topics

Business Twitter Malaga Alicante Vigo Bilbao Las Palmas Seville Valencia Barcelona Madrid Spain May Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department launches &#039; ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;World Family Doctor Day&#039;, MoHAP hails f ..

11 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

1 hour ago

Celtic declared champions as Scottish season is en ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2 dozen shopkeepers fined for overcharging

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.