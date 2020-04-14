UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Virus Death Toll Tops 18,000: Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Spain's virus death toll tops 18,000: official

Spain reported Tuesday 567 deaths from the new coronavirus, a slight increase after a one day decline, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,056 --- officially the third highest in the world behind the United States and Italy

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain reported Tuesday 567 deaths from the new coronavirus, a slight increase after a one day decline, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,056 --- officially the third highest in the world behind the United States and Italy.

The number of new infections rose by 1.8 percent to 172,541 cases, according to the health ministry, the smallest increase since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 14 to curb the spread of the virus.

