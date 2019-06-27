UrduPoint.com
Spain's Vox Party Sues Former Prime Minister Over Cooperation With ETA Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Spanish far-right party Vox filed a lawsuit against former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero from the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) over his alleged cooperation with Basque separatist group ETA, Vox leader Santiago Abascal said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Spanish far-right party Vox filed a lawsuit against former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero from the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) over his alleged cooperation with Basque separatist group ETA, Vox leader Santiago Abascal said on Thursday.

The Vox party believes that Zapatero informed ETA about planned French police operations against the group in 2005-2007, when his government held talks with the separatists.

The lawsuit also says that Zapatero was aware of the fact that ETA was preparing explosives three months before the group attacked Madrid's Barajas Airport in 2006, but continued the talks regardless, providing the group with information gained from law enforcement bodies.

Vox also accuses Zapatero of exerting pressure on France so that the latter would weaken its campaign against the Basque separatist group.

The far-right party also criticizes Zapatero's attempt to legalize the Batasuna party, which is the political wing of ETA.

ETA is a separatist organization founded in 1959 in Spain's Basque Country, which has been pursuing a violent decades-long campaign to establish an independent state in northern Spain and southwestern France. The group has been accused of killing over 800 people and injuring hundreds more. It has severely weakened over the years, with police having arrested the majority of its members, including its leaders, and seized its weapons. Other members had to undergo social reintegration programs or leave Spain.

In 2011, the group announced a unilateral ceasefire that ended its armed activities. Six years later, the group gave up all its weapons and explosives, after which the Spanish government demanded the dissolution of the organization, which was announced in 2018.

