Spain's Vueling Cancels Dozens Of Flights Ahead Of Barcelona Airport Strike

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:47 PM

Spain's Vueling Cancels Dozens of Flights Ahead of Barcelona Airport Strike

Spanish airline Vueling has cancelled dozens of flights starting Friday ahead of a 48-hour strike of ground handling service workers at Barcelona's El Prat airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Spanish airline Vueling has cancelled dozens of flights starting Friday ahead of a 48-hour strike of ground handling service workers at Barcelona's El Prat airport.

"Due to the strike called by the ground handling service provider in Barcelona airport on 30-31 August, the normal operations of Vueling, as well as other airlines, will be affected by restrictions," it said.

The strike was canceled on Wednesday after a trade union representing the ground crew of Spanish flag-carrier Iberia, who also serve several other airlines, announced a deal with the company. The union later said that industrial action would go ahead after Iberia refused to put it in writing.

Vueling said 54 flights would be canceled on Friday. A source in the company told a local news website, 20minutos, that another 38 flights would be grounded on Saturday. The cancellations are expected to affect some 14,000 passengers.

