Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Spain's heavy flood death toll raises questions about how one of the world's most developed nations failed to respond adequately to extreme storms likely to intensify as climate change accelerates.

Torrential rains that began at the start of the week sparked flooding that has left at least 95 people dead, the deadliest such disaster in the western European country since 1973.

National weather agency AEMET launched a red alert for the hardest-hit eastern Valencia region on Tuesday morning and conditions deteriorated throughout the day.

But it was only in the early evening that the regional body in charge of coordinating the emergency services was set up.

And an alert sent by the civil protection service urging residents in the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia not to leave home was issued after 8:00 pm (1900 GMT).

For many, it was already too late. Motorists began journeys only to find themselves trapped on roads and left at the mercy of raging torrents of water.

"They raised the alarm when the water was already here, there's no need to tell me the flood is coming," fumed Julian Ormeno, a 66-year-old pensioner in the Valencia city suburb of Sedavi.

"Nobody came to take responsibility," he told AFP.

With weather forecasters issuing warnings beforehand, such tragedies are "entirely avoidable" if people can be kept away from surging flood water, said Hannah Cloke, hydrology professor at the University of Reading.

The devastating outcome suggests Valencia's warning system failed, she said. "People just don't know what to do when faced with a flood, or when they hear warnings."

"People shouldn't be dying from these kinds of forecasted weather events in countries where they have the resources to do better," added Liz Stephens, a professor in climate risks and resilience at the University of Reading.

"We have a long way to go to prepare for this kind of event, and worse, in future."

Experts have said the storm was caused by cold air moving over Mediterranean's warm waters, which produced intense rain clouds, a phenomenon common for the time of year.

But they also say the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.

The events "are yet another wake-up call that our climate is changing rapidly", according to Hayley Fowler, professor of climate change impacts at Britain's Newcastle University.