Open Menu

Spain's Yamal, 16, To Become Youngest Ever Euros Player Against Croatia

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Spain's Yamal, 16, to become youngest ever Euros player against Croatia

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Lamine Yamal will become the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship after Spain coach Luis de la Fuente selected him to start their first match against Croatia on Saturday.

The Barcelona winger, 16 years and 338 days old, will beat Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

If Yamal scores during the tournament in Germany he will break the record for youngest goalscorer at the Euros, set by Johan Vonlanthen for Switzerland against France in 2004.

Yamal has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season at Barcelona after making his debut with the Catalan giants aged 15 in the previous campaign.

De la Fuente handed Yamal his Spain debut in September last year, when he became the country's youngest ever player and goalscorer against Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Yamal was not even born when Croatia captain Luka Modric, 38, made his major tournament debut at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

"When I hear that kind of thing, I feel really old," joked Modric.

"Everyone will see him as the greatest danger for Spain, he's got great potential and a great career in front of him."

rbs/bsp

Related Topics

World France Germany Barcelona Spain Georgia Switzerland Croatia Euro September 2020 Coach

Recent Stories

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

57 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

3 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

3 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

5 hours ago
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

7 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

20 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

20 hours ago

More Stories From World