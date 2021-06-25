Spaniard, Two Ethiopian MSF Workers Killed In Ethiopia's Tigray: Charity
Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:28 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Three employees of medical charity MSF, a Spaniard and two Ethiopians, have been "brutally murdered" in Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, the organisation said in a statement Friday.
The trio "were travelling yesterday afternoon when we lost contact with them. This morning, their vehicle was found empty and a few metres away, their lifeless bodies," the statement added.