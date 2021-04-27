UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spaniards Among Four Missing In Burkina Faso Attack

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:31 PM

Spaniards among four missing in Burkina Faso attack

Two Spaniards are among a group of people kidnapped in Burkina Faso, a foreign ministry source in Madrid said Tuesday, after an anti-poaching patrol was attacked in the landlocked West African nation

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Two Spaniards are among a group of people kidnapped in Burkina Faso, a foreign ministry source in Madrid said Tuesday, after an anti-poaching patrol was attacked in the landlocked West African nation.

Four people in total are missing after the attack in the country's east -- including another European and a Burkinabe -- after the targeted attack Monday.

"There are two Spanish nationals whose whereabouts are unknown in Burkina Faso," a foreign ministry source told AFP in Madrid.

The group was composed of soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters and was targeted in the Fada N'Gourma-Pama area, according to a local official, who added "the provisional toll reports three people injured, four missing".

The attack was also confirmed by security sources, with one saying the Westerners also included an Irishman along with the two Spaniards, "all of whom were working on behalf of an NGO protecting the environment".

"According to survivors, two of the foreigners were wounded during the attack.

The search is ongoing" to find the four missing people, added the source.

The attackers used two pick-up vehicles and a dozen motorbikes, according to security sources.

The Spanish foreign ministry source said its embassy in Mali, which is accredited in Burkina Faso, "is in close contact with the families who are being kept informed about the events and the searches to find" the two Spaniards.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina Faso is struggling with a ruthless insurgency by armed Islamists who swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Almost 1,100 people have died and more than a million people have fled their homes.

In January this year, a priest went missing in the country's southeast, sparking fears he had been kidnapped.

Last August, the grand imam of the northern town of Djibo, was found dead three days after gunmen stopped the car he was travelling in and kidnapped him.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack World Rangers Vehicles Car Died Djibo Fada Mali Madrid Burkina Faso January August 2015 All From Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Commissioner warns of curfew if Coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

Five uncapped players in Zimbabwe squad for Test s ..

3 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University announces online ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Continue Contacts on Sputnik V Vaccine W ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff In Constant Contact ..

3 minutes ago

Germany, France back 21% global minimum corporate ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.