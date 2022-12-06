UrduPoint.com

Spaniards Getting Less Concerned With Conflict In Ukraine - Poll

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The conflict in Ukraine is losing its importance as a vital global matter in the eyes of Spanish citizens, while the Consumer Price Index increase is gaining more attention, the El Pais newspaper reported on Monday citing a survey by 40dB.

According to the survey, while 43.4% of respondents said that they were "very much" worried about the conflict in November, now the share has dropped to 38.6%. The Ukrainian crisis takes only sixth place out of seven in the list of the most urgent problems, overshadowing only migration issues, the report added.

The biggest concern is inflation and growing cost of living, this issue is key for 71% of people.

Forty-five per cent said that energy crisis in Spain worries them the most. Climate change, social disparity, poverty and unemployment were vital for slightly more than 40% of respondents.

In November Spain became the country with the lowest price growth in the Eurozone, its annual inflation amounted to 6.6% compared to 10% on the average level in other single Currency economies, however growing living standards still dominated peoples' attention.

Decreased Russian gas supplies and other disruptions to exports caused by Western sanctions have led to a rapid growth in inflation and energy prices in the European Union, affecting millions of households across all member-states.

