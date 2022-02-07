Spanish actress Margarita Lozano dead at 90

Spanish actress Margarita Lozano, who worked with top European directors such as Pier Paolo Pasolini and Sergio Leone, died Monday aged 90, local officials said

Madrid, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Spanish actress Margarita Lozano, who worked with top European directors such as Pier Paolo Pasolini and Sergio Leone, died Monday aged 90, local officials said.

The southeastern city of Lorca, where Lozano spent her childhood, declared three days of mourning, referring to her as an "adoptive daughter.

" "Margarita Lozano left a deep mark on both the cinema and theatre and acted under the orders of the best directors of the time," Lorca mayor Diego Jose Mateos said in a statement.

Born in 1931 in Tetuan in northern Morocco which was then a Spanish protectorate to a father who was a soldier stationed there, Lozano initially studied design and fashion.

But she abandoned her studies to pursue acting, her true passion, in Madrid, initially in the theatre.

She starred in acclaimed Spanish director Luis Bunuel's 1961 drama "Viridiana" about a young nun about to take her final vows.