Spanish Aid Ship Sails For Gaza As Israel-Hamas War Grinds On
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A Spanish charity ship taking food aid to Gaza left the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Tuesday in an attempt to open a maritime corridor to the war-ravaged and besieged Palestinian territory.
The vessel Open Arms set sail towing a barge loaded with 200 tonnes of relief goods and was expected to arrive off Gaza, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) away, some time overnight or Wednesday.
"The departure of the first ship is a sign of hope," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on social media platform X. "We will work hard together for many more ships to follow.
"
Heavy Israeli bombardment again rained down on Gaza, killing at least 80 people overnight, and dozens more were missing under the rubble, said the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
"At least 80 martyrs arrived at hospitals, the majority of whom were children, women and the elderly, as a result of the occupation (Israel) committing massacres against civilians," it said in a statement.
The army said its forces were raiding targets across Gaza and had located a military compound in the main southern city of Khan Yunis where they found "AK-47 rifles, vests and explosive devices".
