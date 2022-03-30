UrduPoint.com

Spanish Air Force Contingent Completes Mission In Bulgaria

Published March 30, 2022

Spanish Air Force Contingent Completes Mission in Bulgaria

The 130-member Spanish military contingent concludes its mission in Bulgaria, the Spanish defense ministry said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The 130-member Spanish military contingent concludes its mission in Bulgaria, the Spanish defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"130 air force personnel have completed the Strela squad deployment in Bulgaria.

Since February 11, four Eurofighter jets boosted airspace surveillance of the allied states," the ministry said on Twitter.

Four Spanish fighter jets were sent to Bulgaria under NATO mission to patrol the alliance's eastern flank. Fighters and 130 personnel were stationed at the Bulgarian air base Graf Ignatievo and are expected to be replaced by a Dutch contingent.

