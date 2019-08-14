Spanish Architect Calatrava Ordered to Pay $87,000 Fine Over Grand Canal Bridge - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A Venice court ruled that famous Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava must pay a fine of 78,000 Euros ($87,226) to cover financial losses from his Constitution Bridge project, local media reported on Wednesday.

The court said Calatrava was responsible for "macroscopic negligence" as the project ended up costing 11.

6 million euros instead of the 7 million euros initially planned, the Ansa news agency said.

The judges also pointed to the fact that the steps on the bridge, built across Venice's Grand Canal, could be easily damaged despite them having a promised durability of at least 20 years, according to the agency.

The Constitution Bridge was opened to the public in September 2008.