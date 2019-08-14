UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Architect Calatrava Ordered To Pay $87,000 Fine Over Grand Canal Bridge - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Spanish Architect Calatrava Ordered to Pay $87,000 Fine Over Grand Canal Bridge - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A Venice court ruled that famous Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava must pay a fine of 78,000 Euros ($87,226) to cover financial losses from his Constitution Bridge project, local media reported on Wednesday.

The court said Calatrava was responsible for "macroscopic negligence" as the project ended up costing 11.

6 million euros instead of the 7 million euros initially planned, the Ansa news agency said.

The judges also pointed to the fact that the steps on the bridge, built across Venice's Grand Canal, could be easily damaged despite them having a promised durability of at least 20 years, according to the agency.

The Constitution Bridge was opened to the public in September 2008.

Related Topics

Fine Santiago Calatrava Venice September Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

26 minutes ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

41 minutes ago

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.