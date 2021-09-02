UrduPoint.com

Spanish Attorney General Meets With Ex-Afghan Prosecutor Karim - Attorney General's Office

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Spain's Attorney General Dolores Delgado met with former Afghan prosecutor Zabihullah Karim, who has just been evacuated to Spain along with his family, Delgado's office said on Thursday.

As the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned by Russia) took over Kabul and the Afghan government collapsed, some of the former government officials, including president Ashraf Ghani, left the country, with thousands of Afghans, especially those who had worked for the foreign forces, trying to flee.

"The Attorney General of the State, Dolores Delgado, held a meeting this morning with Zabihullah Karim, who until a few days ago was Attorney General of Afghanistan," the office of the Spanish attorney general said on Twitter.

Delgado expressed her concern for the safeguarding of human rights in Afghanistan, "especially of women and girls and other people and groups at risk of persecution."

For his part, Zabihullah Karim reported on the political, social and humanitarian situation at the time of his departure from Afghanistan, and expressed concern for his former colleagues and others related to the Afghan judiciary who remain in the country.

