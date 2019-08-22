UrduPoint.com
Spanish Authorities Alert International Organizations Of Listeriosis Outbreak - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Spanish Authorities Alert International Organizations of Listeriosis Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Spain's authorities alerted the European Commission and the World Health Organization of an listeriosis outbreak in the Spanish autonomous community of Andalusia, where the number of infected people has risen to 131, media reported on Wednesday, citing Spanish Health Minister Maria Luisa Carcedo.

"This has been done in order to continue monitoring the situation, in case any tourist who visits our country eats an infected product or if someone takes it abroad," the head of the Health Ministry said, explaining why they have alerted those international organizations, according to ConSalud.es news website.

Andalusian Health Minister Jesus Aguirre said earlier that the number of infected people in the region may increase significantly as medics waited for the test results of 523 more people.

In mid-August, the Andalusian Health Ministry declared a health emergency over the listeriosis outbreak, which allegedly started after contaminated meatloaf under La Mecha brand entered the market.

Listeriosis is an infectious disease, most often caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, that potentially leads to meningitis and encephalitis, and deadly to those with a weak immune system. It is usually contracted by eating contaminated food.

