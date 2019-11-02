Spanish Authorities Offer Eco-Activist Thunberg Help in Crossing Atlantic to Attend COP25

(@imziishan)

Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera offered assistance to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in crossing the Atlantic Ocean and participating in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) that was moved from the Chilean capital Santiago to Spain's Madrid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera offered assistance to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in crossing the Atlantic Ocean and participating in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) that was moved from the Chilean capital Santiago to Spain's Madrid.

On Wednesday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said Santiago had decided to cancel the upcoming APEC summit and the COP25 climate forum amid the large-scale anti-government protests in the country. Spain stepped up to host the Conference in Madrid, which was accepted by the international community.

"Dear Greta, it would be great to have you here in #Madrid. You've made a long journey and help all of us to raise concern, open minds and enhance action. We would love to help you to cross the Atlantic back. Willing to get in contact to make it possible," Ribera wrote on her Twitter account late on Friday.

Greta Thunberg announced earlier on Friday that due to the change of venue she would need help with transportation to cross the Atlantic in November and take part in COP25 in Madrid.

"It turns out I've travelled half around the world, the wrong way," the 16-year old eco-activist tweeted.

In August, Greta Thunberg traveled to New York on a zero-emission carbon-neutral racing yacht to participate in the UN Climate Action Summit 2019.

The Swedish activist became an international celebrity in August 2018, when she conducted her first "climate strike" by skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament building. Following her call, Fridays for Future initiative swept across Sweden and other countries, uniting young people who are not satisfied with the lack of climate action by their authorities and want to change the situation.