UrduPoint.com

Spanish Authorities Probing Gavary Group Over Alleged Cooperation With Russian Military

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Spanish Authorities Probing Gavary Group Over Alleged Cooperation With Russian Military

The Spanish authorities launched an investigation into activities of the international industrial holding, Gavary Group, over its alleged active cooperation with various companies of the Russian defense industrial complex, the Spanish newspaper Periodico reported on Friday, citing sources in the Economy Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The Spanish authorities launched an investigation into activities of the international industrial holding, Gavary Group, over its alleged active cooperation with various companies of the Russian defense industrial complex, the Spanish newspaper Periodico reported on Friday, citing sources in the Economy Ministry.

Last week, the Ukrainian authorities included the company in the list of potential targets for sanctions, accusing it of financing the Russian military machine.

A dossier on the Gavary Group, which specializes in polymer products, synthetic plastics for industrial use, has been submitted to the executive service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offenses (SEPBLAC), the body responsible for investigating potential violations of European sanctions, the media reported.

Around 15 companies of the Gavary Group are directly or indirectly controlled by the Kamaryan brothers, the report said. One of them is a Russian citizen, while the other a citizen of Spain. Gavary Railways is an exception, the majority shareholder of which is David Maghakyan, the newspaper said.

In Spain, the company mainly sells car mats under the Eva Motion Car Mats brand, but this is only a small part of its business. In 2021, Gavary Group's turnover amounted to more than 96 million Euros ($103 million), according to declarations submitted to the Russian tax authorities and commercial registers of Barcelona and London.

The article said that several major Russian military enterprises were among clients of the Gavary Group, including the assault rifles manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern and jet engines producer ODK-UMPO. At the same time, the news outlet said, the holding allegedly continued to import and export products from Russia to the EU in recent months, despite sanctions against various types of polymers and plastics. The group uses Softteh, a Latvian-based limited liability company, as an importing entity. Its sole beneficiary is Gayane Dadoyan, the mother of the Kamaryan brothers who is also a Spanish citizen, according to the report.

Related Topics

Import Business Russia Company Car London David Barcelona Same Spain Money Media From Million

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

2 minutes ago
 UK, EU Formally Sign New Agreement on Northern Ire ..

UK, EU Formally Sign New Agreement on Northern Ireland - UK Foreign Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Rescue teams vigilant as water level in drain unde ..

Rescue teams vigilant as water level in drain under-control following rain

2 minutes ago
 Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Co ..

Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Condition Will Be Posted Daily - ..

11 minutes ago
 Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

6 minutes ago
 US Designates 2 Persons, 6 Entities Linked to Myan ..

US Designates 2 Persons, 6 Entities Linked to Myanmar Military - Treasury

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.