Spanish Authorities Say Chance of Chinese Coronavirus Reaching Country Low

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Spanish authorities believe that the risk of the new coronavirus spreading from its origin in China to Spain is low and are therefore not introducing any extraordinary measures, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, no special sanitary measures have been taken with regard to travelers and there is no recommendation to restrict trade with or travel to China," the statement said.

The ministry also said that there was no direct air traffic between Spanish airports and China's Wuhan, from where the coronavirus appears to have originated, so the risk of the new pneumonia-like illness reaching Spain is currently being assessed as "very low.

"

The mysterious pneumonia broke out in Wuhan in late December and has since been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV. At least six people have died and about 300 have been infected so far.

The virus has also been registered in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

Countries around the world have stepped up screening procedures at international airports in preparation for an expected increase in Chinese tourists during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.