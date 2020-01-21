UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Authorities Say Chance Of Chinese Coronavirus Reaching Country Low

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:59 PM

Spanish Authorities Say Chance of Chinese Coronavirus Reaching Country Low

Spanish authorities believe that the risk of the new coronavirus spreading from its origin in China to Spain is low and are therefore not introducing any extraordinary measures, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Spanish authorities believe that the risk of the new coronavirus spreading from its origin in China to Spain is low and are therefore not introducing any extraordinary measures, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, no special sanitary measures have been taken with regard to travelers and there is no recommendation to restrict trade with or travel to China," the statement said.

The ministry also said that there was no direct air traffic between Spanish airports and China's Wuhan, from where the coronavirus appears to have originated, so the risk of the new pneumonia-like illness reaching Spain is currently being assessed as "very low.

"

The mysterious pneumonia broke out in Wuhan in late December and has since been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV. At least six people have died and about 300 have been infected so far.

The virus has also been registered in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

Countries around the world have stepped up screening procedures at international airports in preparation for an expected increase in Chinese tourists during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Holidays Died Traffic Wuhan Hong Kong Spain Japan South Korea December From

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

46 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

46 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

1 hour ago

Two Japanese Jets Begin Maritime Surveillance Miss ..

2 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

1 hour ago

Significant progress on minerals sector in current ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.