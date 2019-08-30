Spanish Authorities to Introduce Drone Detection System in Cities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Spanish government has approved a contract on acquisition of the system allowing the authorities to detect and destroy the drones posing threat to government buildings in the cities, the statement issued on Friday said.

"The Council of Ministers approved the signing of a contract worth 290,000 Euros [$318,000] for the system of remote detection, tracking, monitoring and, if needed, neutralization of the flying devices, drones, in cases when they pose a threat to the headquarters of Madrid-based government agencies," the statement read.

According to government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa, only from June 7-16, 2018, a total of 117 illegal drone flights were registered. Such an amount can be blamed on a simplified procedure of acquisition of such devices.

The spokeswoman added that the use of drones might have dangerous consequences for air navigation and public security.