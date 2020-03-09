UrduPoint.com
Spanish Basque Country's Capital To Close All Schools For 2 Weeks Over COVID-19 - Reports

Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

The authorities of Spain's Basque Country will close all educational institutions in the autonomous community's capital of Vitoria-Gasteiz for two weeks over coronavirus fears, the local EITB broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources from the educational sphere

According to the broadcaster, the decision was made in a bid to contain the further spread of the epidemic and will concern over 70 facilities, including the city's university.

As of Monday, Spain has confirmed over 900 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 25 patients have already died. Basque Country has registered nearly 150 cases.

