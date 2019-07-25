UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Cabinet Announces Failure Of Coalition Talks With Podemos - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Spanish Cabinet Announces Failure of Coalition Talks With Podemos - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Spanish government announced on Wednesday that coalition talks with Podemos had broken off as the far-left party's demands were unacceptable, El Pais daily newspaper reported.

The lower house of the Spanish parliament did not support on Tuesday acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's candidacy to be confirmed as the head of the government.

As many as 124 lawmakers supported Sanchez, the leader of the Socialist Party, while 170 voted against him, 52 abstained and four did not take part in the vote.

Sanchez had to secure at least 176 votes in order to be confirmed as the prime minister.

Sanchez's Socialists won April's election but fell short of an outright majority and turned to Podemos for support.

The leaders of the parties appeared to have disagreements on several issues. On Monday, Podemos head Pablo Iglesias said that the Socialists refused to give key ministry positions to Podemos members.

The second tour of the voting will be held on Thursday. To secure victory, the acting prime minister will need to get a simple majority of the votes. If Sanchez fails to get enough votes, Spanish King Felipe VI will have to meet with the leaders of the parliamentary factions to decide whether a new candidate will be proposed or a snap election will be held.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote April Government

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

1 hour ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

1 hour ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

1 hour ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

1 hour ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.