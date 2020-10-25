UrduPoint.com
Spanish Cabinet Set To Keep New COVID-19 State Of Alarm In Place Until April - Reports

Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The Spanish government has agreed to declare a new state of alarm over the pandemic and intends to extend it until April, the 24 Horas channel reported on Sunday.

The decision was made at an emergency cabinet meeting in the morning. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to make an official announcement later in the day.

According to the Pais newspaper, the state of alarm envisions a night curfew from 11 p.m.

to 6 a.m. Regional authorities, however, will have a margin of one hour to push forward or back the curfew hours.

Social contacts and travel between autonomous communities are also being restricted.

According to law, the government can only introduce a state of alert for 15 days and needs parliamentary consent to extend it. The government reportedly intends to request a six-month extension.

Earlier in the week, Spain's COVID-19 tally topped 1 million cases.

