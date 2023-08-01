Open Menu

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked To IS - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:43 PM

The Spanish Civil Guard, in cooperation with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, dismantled a terrorist network linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the Spanish Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

"The Civil Guard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have dismantled a terrorist network supporting IS. The anti-terrorist operation has culminated today with the arrest of a 34-year-old man in Toronto," the ministry said in a statement.

The man spread pro-Islamic State propaganda on social media to recruit new members, the ministry said, adding that the suspect is charged with several terrorism-related offences.

"The investigation found that the individual conspired with an Islamic State operative on an encrypted platform to plot terrorist attacks against foreign embassies in Afghanistan," the statement added.

The joint Spanish-Canadian operation began in 2020, when a young man was arrested for suspected involvement in terrorist activities in the city of Alicante in the Valencian Community. Following that incident, the Civil Guard analyzed a vast amount of information and identified several people linked to the network.

