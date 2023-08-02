Open Menu

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked To IS - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Spanish Civil Guard, in cooperation with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, dismantled a terrorist network linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the Spanish Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Civil Guard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have dismantled a terrorist network supporting IS. The anti-terrorist operation has culminated today with the arrest of a 34-year-old man in Toronto," the ministry said in a statement.

The man spread pro-Islamic State propaganda on social media to recruit new members, the ministry said, adding that the suspect is charged with several terrorism-related offences.

"The investigation found that the individual conspired with an Islamic State operative on an encrypted platform to plot terrorist attacks against foreign embassies in Afghanistan," the statement added.

The joint Spanish-Canadian operation began in 2020, when a young man was arrested for suspected involvement in terrorist activities in the city of Alicante in the Valencian Community. Following that incident, the Civil Guard analyzed a vast amount of information and identified several people linked to the network.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Police Interior Ministry Russia Social Media Young Toronto Man Alicante 2020

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

16 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

17 minutes ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

26 minutes ago
NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

33 minutes ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

33 minutes ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

33 minutes ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

33 minutes ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

44 minutes ago
 Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Mari ..

Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data hand ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World