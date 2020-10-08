UrduPoint.com
Spanish Capital Rejects Lockdown As Europe Faces Virus Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:54 PM

Madrid's top court on Thursday struck down virus restrictions on millions in the Spanish capital, as European governments battle to control a sustained surge in virus cases

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 )

While people across France and Belgium face closed bars and cafes, countries including Austria and Poland are toughening their rules on mask wearing and other measures.

Records for the number of daily infections are tumbling across the continent, even Germany -- widely praised for its handling of the crisis -- which logged more than 4,000 new cases in a day for the first time since April.

"It's possible that the virus will spread uncontrollably," said Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

Spain's anti-virus strategy was thrown into confusion on Thursday when judges refused to approve a lockdown order, arguing that the central health ministry had acted beyond its powers in imposing the measures because health policy is devolved to local governments.

Officials scrambled to get back on track, pleading with residents not to leave the city despite the court ruling, but police have no legal grounds for issuing fines for non-compliance and the order is in effect void.

