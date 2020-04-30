Spanish Civil Guard Arrest African Migrant Who Threatened King Felipe VI

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Spain's Civil Guard detained in Madrid an African migrant who threatened various state officials including King Felipe VI on social networks.

The man is an unemployed 48-year-old native of Guinea-Bissau who has a residence permit, according to the guard.

He was issuing threats to various state institutions and officials including the king while also praising actions of Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) on multiple social networks, primarily on Twitter.

He was previously charged with theft and assault and was released from prison in 2015.