Spanish Civil Guard Says Detained Terrorist Suspect With Links To IS In Canary Islands

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:10 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Spanish Civil Guard in cooperation with Europol on Friday detained a man suspected of links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in the Tenerife island of the Canary Islands archipelago.

The suspect, a 26-year-old male from Mauritania, has been collecting propaganda information about and from various terrorist groups, primarily the IS, and "has completely adopted the cruelest postulates of these groups, justifying and glorifying their attacks on 'infidels' and inciting the Muslim people to armed aggression," the civil guard said in a statement.

The man also "actively searched" information about explosive substances, including acetone triperoxide, also known as TATP or "Mother of Satan," as well as information about "how to perform attacks and murders," the statement added.

The operation was carried out jointly with Interpol, the Spanish side added. Law enforcement is currently conducting searches in the suspect's house in a bid to disclose his network.

