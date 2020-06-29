Spanish Coast Guard Arrests 57 Migrants for Coming Illegally to Balearic Islands - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The maritime service of Spain's Civil Guard arrested 57 migrants on Monday for illegally coming ashore on the Balearic Islands, media said.

The migrants arrived in five small boats, according to the Diario de Mallorca newspaper.

Four of them moored near the holiday island of Mallorca and another one near Formentera.

This is the biggest number of undocumented migrants to make it to the Balearic Islands in a single day.

The detainees were handed over to the police. They will be quarantined while they are tested for the new coronavirus. Fourteen other migrants in a group that came to the Canary Islands from Morocco in mid-June tested positive.