UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Coast Guard Arrests 57 Migrants For Coming Illegally To Balearic Islands - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Spanish Coast Guard Arrests 57 Migrants for Coming Illegally to Balearic Islands - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The maritime service of Spain's Civil Guard arrested 57 migrants on Monday for illegally coming ashore on the Balearic Islands, media said.

The migrants arrived in five small boats, according to the Diario de Mallorca newspaper.

Four of them moored near the holiday island of Mallorca and another one near Formentera.

This is the biggest number of undocumented migrants to make it to the Balearic Islands in a single day.

The detainees were handed over to the police. They will be quarantined while they are tested for the new coronavirus. Fourteen other migrants in a group that came to the Canary Islands from Morocco in mid-June tested positive.

Related Topics

Police Spain Morocco Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

3 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Slams Excuses Citing Difficulty of Co ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.